In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 3 September 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment when Lavanya damages Deepika and Chirag's dream house.

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 3 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Lavanya calls Chirag, who praises her efforts in making the hole beautiful. Deepika shares that she is just decorating the house. Chirag bids farewell and promises to bring a name to their house. Deepika wonders about her and Chirag’s dream house. Meanwhile, Lavanya comes with a bulldozer and damages Deepika and Chirag’s dream house, leaving Deepika devastated.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update

In today’s world, Deepika comes to Lavanya requesting not to behave like strangers with Chirag. But Lavanya gets angry, and she pushes Deepika, leading her to fall in the paint. Chirag witnesses the scene and confronts Lavanya. Chirag’s sister also takes a stand as Deepika stands up, taking support from the wall. Her hand prints on the wall hint at the arrival of the daughter-in-law. Chirag highlights this fact, but Lavanya asks to remove the marks immediately; however, her husband denies it.

Deepika requests Chirag to come with her for Krishna’s Puja today, and he agrees. Later, Chirag’s elder sister performs the ceremony to welcome the daughter-in-law, Deepika. Saloni helps them, and Lavanya oversees this. Soon, Lavanya calls Saloni and scolds her. Chirag stands in support of Saloni, but Lavanya asks them to get out of her house.

Chirag gets upset with Lavanya; however, Deepika convinces her. On the other hand, Pruthvi tries to convince Janvi, but she gets irritated. Later, Janvi threatens Chirag with Al-generated images. Deepika comes to meet Janvi, and Janvi tries to manipulate Deepika, but soon, Chirag comes there and confronts her, leading to a dramatic scene.