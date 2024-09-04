Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which will air on 5 September 2024, the audience will see an interesting twist when Chirag and Deepika romance after the Janmashtami celebrations.

In the upcoming episode, Lavanya plans to spoil Chirag’s (Akshith Sukhija) and Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) dreams, so she comes with a bulldozer in Chirag’s absence. Lavanya orders damage to Deepika and Chirag’s house, leaving Deepika tensed.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Lavanya preparing for Janmashtami and thanking Lord Krishna for helping her show Deepika her real place. At the same time, Chirag prays for Deepika. Amidst the Janmashtami celebrations, a storm comes, leaving everyone scattered. Meanwhile, Panditji worries about who will perform the puja at midnight.

As Lord Krishna’s arrival approaches, Deepika hides, performs the puja, and runs away before anyone can see her. However, Lavanya spots Deepika and questions Chirag, but he stays confidential about Deepika’s presence. Then the rain starts to pour, and Chirag decides to see Deepika, but Lavanya stops him.

However, Chirag goes to take Deepika and sees her dancing with the kids in the rain and celebrating Janmashtami. Chirag joins her, and they both romantically dance in the rain, leaving Lavanya devastated. Later, Lavanya thinks about how she should get rid of Deepika.

The next morning, Chirag catches a cold, and Deepika makes breakfast and kadha for him. On the breakfast table, Deepika and Chirag feed each other and romance. On the other hand, Pruthvi taunts Lavanya for her behavior. Lavanya gets angry and plans to handle the situation.