In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which will air on 6 September 2024, you will see Chirag announcing his and his wife Deepika's Grih Pravesh on behalf of Lavanya.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a StarPlus television show produced by SVF Entertainment. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. The show has become a favorite of many. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 6 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) recalls Lavanya’s reaction since he tied the knot with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi). Chirag now decides to fight Lavanya tough, and he organizes a press conference. During the conference, Chirag announces his Grih Pravesh with Deepika on behalf of Lavanya.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Lavanya promising Pruthvi not to meet Janvi or she will remove them from her house. Pruthvi agrees. On the other hand, Deepika decorates her house and talks with Chirag on a call, who promises to bring a nameplate for their house. Meanwhile, a bulldozer begins demolishing Chirag and Deepika’s house.

As soon as Deepika notices this, she requests the bulldozer owner to stop, but Lavanya warns him. Deepika requests Lavanya not to demolish the house, at least for her son Chirag, but Lavanya stays firm. Upon this, Deepika asks the bulldozer owner for permission and goes inside to take a few things, and Lavanya forcefully orders her to demolish the house.

Witnessing the intensity of the scene, Pruthci jumps inside the house to save Deepika, and soon, Deepika’s father also joins him. Somehow, Pruthvi and Deepika’s father save Deepika and come out of the house. Deepika’s father confronts Lavanya, leading to a fierce and heated argument. Deepika’s father warns Lavanya about Chirag’s action.

On the other hand, Chirag, clueless about the incident, tries to call Deepika but gets worried about Deepika’s unresponsive calls. At the same time, Lavanya angrily orders her guard to throw Deepika and her father out of the house. Deepika’s father struggles with breathing, and Deepika screams for help.