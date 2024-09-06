Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which will air on 7 September 2024, you see Deepika taking a stand for Chirag against her mother.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a StarPlus television show produced by SVF Entertainment. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. The show has become a favorite of many. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 7 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) feels devastated by Lavanya’s step to harm Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and her father. He tells himself that in pursuit of showing herself the winner, Lavanya has distanced herself from him, and now he will go back to Lavanya. Chirag announces a press conference announcing his Grih Pravesh ceremony with Deepika on behalf of his mother, Lavanya.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Deepika somehow managing to come to the hospital. She tries to call Chirag and her mother, but she fails to contact anyone. She prays in front of the idol. Soon, Chirag arrives, and Deepika hugs him tight. Chirag meets the doctor, and due to the unavailability of the senior doctors, he performs the surgery.

At the same time, Chirag’s sister arrives, and Deepika is clueless about how she found out about the incident. Chirag’s sister shares that Pruthvi informed her and Chirag about the incident. Deepika’s foster mother comes to the hospital, and she blames Deepika for Yashwanth’s condition. She also tries to choke Deepika, but Chirag comes, and he stops her. Upon this, Deepika’s mother taunts Chirag, and Deepika takes a stand for Chirag against her mother, leading to an intense situation.

On the other hand, Omkar is upset with Lavanya’s behavior and tries to make her understand that she is losing in life because of her ego and stubbornness. Soon, Omkar meets Deepika and Chirag in the hospital and blesses them for their lives. He also gives them a new bungalow where they can live happily. Deepika hugs Chirag, bringing them together in an emotional moment.