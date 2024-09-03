Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (4 September) of GHKPM, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the audience will see a major drama when Rajendra decides to punish Rajat for his misbehavior.

The StarPlus television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, entertains the audience with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 4 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Ashika misleads Savi late at night. She shares that Rajat has come to her house and has created chaos in her bedroom. Savi, surprised to hear this, decides to leave. On the other hand, Ashika has something planned for Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today's Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) taunting Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) for his behavior. Bhagyashree tries to stop Savi, but Rajendra intervenes and highlights Rajat’s mistake. Rajendra shares that Rajat has become very careless, and Sai is only a topic of rivalry for him.

Rajat gets angry with everyone and leaves, expressing his frustration. To teach Rajat a lesson, Rajendra decides to punish Rajat and announces that nobody will keep a relationship with him and nobody will help him with anything. Bhagyshree gets surprised and worried for Rajat. Rajat, on the other hand, talks to himself about his worries regarding Sai.

After Rajat comes home, he finds no food for him. He heads to his room and sleeps on the couch. The next morning, Rajat sees Boycott Rajat stickers everywhere, and he has to wear the same shirt. Rajat later discovers that Rajendra has implied rules against Rajat that everyone has to follow.

At the office, Rajat gets angry, and Aman worries about his furious behavior. On the other hand, Savi gets emotional as Sai calls herself a bad girl. Savi pledges to take care of Sai. Later, Rajat returns home and pretends that he has food outside, leaving Bhagyshree worried. She argues in support of Rajat. At the same time, Savi decides to improve Rajat’s behavior.