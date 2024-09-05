Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (6 September) of GHKPM, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, you will see a major twist when Rajat accepts Sai as his daughter.

In StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, the audience sees nail-biting drama with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 6 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reaches to see Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) at Ashika’s house. Ashika shows Savi how Rajat is behaving with her. Ashika shares she feels very bad about Rajat. Upon this, Savi stops Ashika and says she can’t listen to a single word against Rajat as he is her husband. Savi also highlights that if Rajat loved Ashika so much, then she should not have left him.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Savi revealing that Rajat is a liar. She also shares that Rajendra started the boycott movement because Rajat misbehaved with Savi. Soon, Bhagyashree also comes, and she is surprised to see Sai and Savi at Isha’s house. Later, Bhagyshree finds out Rajat’s tiffin truth and blames Savi. But Rajat takes a stand and shares that Isha and Shantanu helped him. Upon this, Bhagyshree promises to stay by his side.

Later, at home, Savi confronts Rajat and taunts him for his misbehavior towards Sai and his parents. Savi reveals that because of him, Sai has lost her confidence. Savi also says he doesn’t seem like Sai’s father, which triggers Rajat and makes him angry, who screams at Savi. Savi is shocked by Rajat’s behavior and wonders what’s wrong.

Later, Rajat overhears Bhagyshree and Rajendra talking about Rajat and Sai’s condition because of Rajat’s behavior. Then, Rajat understands Savi’s point. Rajat decides that he will find out the truth and plans to do a DNA test. The next morning, Rajat hears Sai calling herself Bad Girl, which leaves him worried. At the same time, Savi wonders how Rajat is unaffected.

Rajat takes Sai’s DNA samples and comes to get the DNA test done. As he comes out of the hospital after giving the samples, he sees a father-daughter duo and recalls his moments with Sai. Then Rajat decides whether Sai is his biological daughter or not, but she will still be his daughter forever and then denies the DNA test.