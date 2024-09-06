Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (7 September) of GHKPM, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, you will see an interesting twist when Rajat gets disturbed, leaving Savi concerned.

StarPlus television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues to top the TRP chart with a nail-biting drama with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 7 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Ashika calls Savi (Bhavika Sharma) at her house, where Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj), in a drunk state, creates chaos. Ashika expresses her scornful feelings, which leaves Savi angry. Savi warns Ashika not to say anything wrong about Rajat as he is her husband now, shocking Ashika.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Harsh enjoying himself at his house, imagining Rajat’s behavior and condition after knowing Sai is not his daughter. Ashika calls out Harsh’s cunning plan, but she supports him when he reminds her of Rajat’s taunts. Harsh instigated Rajat purposely to make him suffer.

In the office, Rajat looks disturbed while Aman shows him the presentation. Rajat starts drinking alcohol, and Aman requests him to share his problem. But Rajat ends up fighting with him, leaving Aman worried, who feels something fishy related to Sai. Aman calls Mrunmayee and meets her. Mrunmayee expresses her disappointment with Aman. However, Aman shares his concern with Savi and Rajat’s marital life. He asks Mrunmayee for help to build their bond better.

On the other hand, Bhagyshree comes to Isha’s house and returns the tiffin with an extra dish that Isha made for Rajat. Bhagyshree and Isha indulge in an intense yet cute fight. Later, Bhagyashree sees Sai and feels pity for her. She does her champion and uplifts her mood.

Then Savi goes to Isha and asks her to apply oil to her head. Isha and Savi argue about Rajat, upon which Savi highlights Rajat’s confused behavior, leaving them concerned. Drunk Rajat reaches Harsh’s house and asks him to come out.