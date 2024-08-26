Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (August 27) of Jhanak, Aniruddh denies being the father of Jhanak's Child. Jhanak Firmly Stands, and says after the child is born, she will do the DNA test to prove her innocence.

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update of airing on August 27, 2024.

The upcoming episode begins with Arshi packing her bags in the room. Suddenly, Aniruddh comes there, sees Arshi’s action, and questions her where she is going. Later, Arshi replies that someone outsider comes into the house and talks about her husband. By listening to their allegations, will she be able to live in this house? She also states that maybe Jhanak’s allegation is true and comments on it.

In the next scene, Shrishti enters the room, and Aniruddh tells her that Arshi thinks the allegation against him is true and comments on them. Shrishti confronts Aniruddh today about why she is behaving like this and mocks him to tell the truth about his relationship with Jhanak; by listening to this, Aniruddha doesn’t say a word.

Later, in the Bose house, Aparna asks Jhanak what she will do now and whether she will raise a child on her own. Jhanak replies that she only wants a father’s name for this child. Aniruddh refuses to take responsibility for the child. After giving birth to the child, she will do a DNA test. The Bose family is shocked by this.

In today’s episode, Aparna and Bablu discuss the marriage of Appu and Lalon but decide to keep it private. When Aniruddha tries to get involved, he is told not to help. Suddenly, the doorbell rings, and to everyone’s shock, Jhanak reappears at the Bose house. Bipasha calls everyone, and they are all surprised and angry to see Jhanak. Arshi demands to know why Jhanak has returned, but Jhanak insists she has something urgent to discuss with Aniruddha, who insults her and asks her to leave.

Despite the chaos, Chhoton and Bablu feel emotional and appreciate Jhanak’s past efforts. However, most of the family, including Shubho and Tanuja, strongly oppose her presence. Arshi becomes furious when Jhanak refuses to reveal her reasons to everyone. Bablu and Ajanta eventually ask Jhanak to stay until Appu’s wedding, but Aniruddha’s parents are not pleased.

The tension escalates when Jhanak shocks everyone by revealing that she is pregnant with Aniruddha’s child. Arshi is devastated, and Aniruddha denies the claim, accusing Jhanak of lying. Jhanak demands that Aniruddha take responsibility, but he orders her to leave immediately, refusing to believe her. End.

