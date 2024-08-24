Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (August 24) of Jhanak, the audience will be deeply moved by Aditya's getting worried about Jhanak's career and Jhanak's decision to reveal the truth about her pregnancy to Aniruddh. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update of airing on August 24, 2024.

The today’s episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) feeling very uncomfortable accepting help from Aditya. He has given her a new flat without charging rent, but Jhanak feels embarrassed. Aditya reassures her that there’s no need to feel ashamed and that she can repay him once she’s successful in the film industry. He also takes Jhanak to see a doctor because she has health issues.

In the doctor’s office, Jhanak answers questions about her health, and the doctor conducts several tests. After reviewing the results, the doctor tells Jhanak that she is pregnant. Jhanak is shocked and finds it hard to believe. She suddenly remembers the night she spent with Aniruddha. Noting Jhanak’s confusion, the doctor advises her not to consider ending the pregnancy.

In the next scene, Tanuja, Bipasha, and Lal plan to leave the house, but Subho prefers to change Bablu’s mind to make things easier. When Appu arrives, she is asked to call off her marriage, but she firmly states that she will definitely marry Lalon. She is excited about the wedding and hopes Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) will organize a grand ceremony. Bipasha worries that Lalon might take all their money, but Appu reassures her that Lalon doesn’t need their money and will eventually become a successful artist who will earn well.

Lastly, Jhanak is seen sitting in his room and thinking about the night spent with Aniruddha. Later, Aditya Kapoor comes to her, shows his concerns, and asks whether this pregnancy news is true. Jhanak replies that the medical test proves this is the true news, and she also knows that this is confirmed news and comments on it. Later, Aditya asks her why she didn’t tell the baby’s father’s name and says that the baby’s father also needs to get this good news. Jhanak replies that she will surely tell his father this news and comment on it. End.

