The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles, the show’s 14 episode, which airs on August 19th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Megha (Neha Rana) tells Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) that her account still shows the five lakhs she gave him. Manoj is surprised and says he’ll check with the hospital. Then, he romances with Megha, giving each other beautiful moments. The next morning, Megha notices Manoj is missing from the bed. Kavita scolds Manoj for not giving her the promised money and complains about doing all the work without any reward.
Manoj responds that Kavita’s role is now like that of a servant, reassuring her that she’ll also have grandchildren. Megha then appears, apologizing for waking up late, and they’re relieved she didn’t overhear the argument. Manoj tells Megha that Kavita needs rest, so Megha will handle the household chores instead.
In the next scene, Megha goes to the kitchen and cleans everything. She picks up Surendar’s video call and talks to her family. Surendar asks Megha when she will come for phagphera. Megha tells Surendar that she entered the kitchen to do the first rasoi. Kavita comes there, talks to Megha’s family, and tells Kavita to rest. Later, Manoj comes there, tries to become romantic, and tells her that her check bounced because her sign did not match. And tells her to make another check, and she agrees to it.
Later, Megha arrives and notices Manoj’s luggage. He tells her that he will go to the airport after dropping her off at her house. She is delighted to see her family when they reach Megha’s home. Manoj informs them that he is leaving. Megha starts crying, and Manoj comforts her, telling her not to cry before he leaves.
In the next scene, Megha recalls sweet memories with Manoj. Suddenly, she gets a message revealing that 10 lakhs have been transferred to Sikandar’s account, and she wonders who Sikandar is. Ranjeet and Goldie bring Megha her favorite food. Megha tells them she needs to speak with Manoj and goes inside.
Lastly, Megha calls him and explains the situation. Manoj says he doesn’t know anything about it but will talk to his father. He tries to flirt with her to shift the focus. Later, he calls his father to discuss Megha’s concerns. End.
Credit: JioCinema
