ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

Grown Up With Theatre- Lubna Salim

Lubna Salim is a talented actress in the Television and film industry. Here take a look at her theatre journey in the article below. She is famous for her show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023 03:00:47
Grown Up With Theatre- Lubna Salim 837336

Lubna Salim is a well-known and talented artist in the Indian television, film, and OTT space. The actress began her journey in the acting world through theatre. For Lubna, theatre is just natural, as she has grown up with it. Her parents have been connected with theatre for a long time. It’sIt’s a way of life for the actress.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lubna revealed that she began her theatre journey at the age of 7, and she became a professional at the age of 14. “I started with everything in my life very early. I did my first play on stage when I was just seven years old. I started doing professional theatre when I was 14 years old. I shot my first film when I was only 15.”

Further, she talked about marrying the theatre director; she said, “I got married when I was just 20 and had my kids soon.” In 2019, the Eminent theatre, television, and film artist Lubna Salim did a solo performance in the play ”Gudamba”. In contrast, the play was written by her father, Javed Siddiqui, and her husband, Salim Arif, directed the play. She became a household name with her role in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

What’sWhat’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh makes a plan to prepone Seerat's wedding 768065
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh makes a plan to prepone Seerat’s wedding
I’m positive this season is only going to take it a notch higher: Harleen Sethi on Voot Select’s The Gone Game 2
Anupamaa fame Mehul Nisar joins Rohan Sippy’s web-series for SonyLIV
Anupamaa fame Mehul Nisar joins Rohan Sippy’s web-series for SonyLIV
Akshay Bhagat joins the cast of SonyLIV series Sandwich
Akshay Bhagat joins the cast of SonyLIV series Sandwich
Zakir Hussain and Lubna Salim in Rohan Sippy’s SonyLIV series Sandwich
Zakir Hussain and Lubna Salim in Rohan Sippy’s SonyLIV series Sandwich
Sanjay Kapoor, Lubna Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rukhsar Rehman, Arjun Mathur, Indraneil Sengupta in Voot Select’s next
Sanjay Kapoor, Lubna Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rukhsar Rehman, Arjun Mathur, Indraneil Sengupta in Voot Select’s next?
Latest Stories
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures 837267
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here 837258
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here
Half CA Review: Crunching Numbers, Chasing Dreams, and Laughter Galore! 837470
Half CA Review: Crunching Numbers, Chasing Dreams, and Laughter Galore!
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’ 837327
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’
Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang Aces Barbiecore Vibe; See Pics 837449
Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang Aces Barbiecore Vibe; See Pics
Read Latest News