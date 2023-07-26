Grown Up With Theatre- Lubna Salim

Lubna Salim is a well-known and talented artist in the Indian television, film, and OTT space. The actress began her journey in the acting world through theatre. For Lubna, theatre is just natural, as she has grown up with it. Her parents have been connected with theatre for a long time. It’sIt’s a way of life for the actress.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lubna revealed that she began her theatre journey at the age of 7, and she became a professional at the age of 14. “I started with everything in my life very early. I did my first play on stage when I was just seven years old. I started doing professional theatre when I was 14 years old. I shot my first film when I was only 15.”

Further, she talked about marrying the theatre director; she said, “I got married when I was just 20 and had my kids soon.” In 2019, the Eminent theatre, television, and film artist Lubna Salim did a solo performance in the play ”Gudamba”. In contrast, the play was written by her father, Javed Siddiqui, and her husband, Salim Arif, directed the play. She became a household name with her role in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

