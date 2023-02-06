Navigate

Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh makes a plan to prepone Seerat’s wedding

Teri Meri Doriyaann will see Santosh making a plan to prepone Seerat's wedding.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen dramatic twists with Santosh taking the help of her sister to fix the alliance of Seerat (Roopam Sharma) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). We saw how Santosh introduced her sister’s house as hers before the Brar family. However, Santosh faced a big obstacle when Seerat went out of the house under some pretext right when the Brars came in. She went and attended Garry’s event where she was given a big welcome as the chief guest.

The coming episode will see the Brar family deciding to fix the alliance of Seerat and Angad. However, the family will be told of no auspicious muhurat available for a long time for the marriage. This will make Santosh worried.

She will fake being ill and will create a situation wherein she will try to prepone the wedding.

Will Santosh be successful in preponing the wedding?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

