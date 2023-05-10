ADVERTISEMENT
Theatre To Bollywood: Rise Of Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty is a prominent actor in the town. In this article, read about his incredible journey in the industry, from acting in theatres to getting features in one of Bollywood's hit film

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 May,2023 20:00:41
Naveen Polishetty is the guy from AIB’s Honest Engineering Campus Placements. The Telugu actor rose to fame with his side roles in several films. At the same time, his onscreen presence in Chhichhore is very famous. Noticing him in several films, you must be curious to know more about him. Read further to learn about his career in the industry.

Naveen Polishetty’s Career

The side actor, Naveen, was moved to England to pursue a career in engineering. Unsatisfied with his job, he then returned to India as secretary. He lived in Mumbai on rent with the help of a part-time job and further tried to pursue a career in acting. And so he started it with theatre in his initial days. He has played in many plays.

Later he made his film debut with Telugu film Life Is Beautiful; apart from that, he featured in Mahesh Babu starrer Nenokkadine in 2014. However, his films were replaced, making the actor move to theatre and stand-up comedy. And he joined All India Bakchod. He rose to fame with his average guy image in Honest Engineering Campus Placements. And later, he made his Bollywood debut with Chhichhore.

What do you think about Naveen Polishetty’s journey? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

