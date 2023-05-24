ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, the esteemed actress, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years with the upcoming romantic drama titled "Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 May,2023 03:00:05
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, the esteemed actress, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years with the upcoming romantic drama titled “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” Sharing the screen with her is the talented Naveen Polishetty, who takes on the male lead role in the film. Originally scheduled for a release on May 23rd, the film has encountered an unforeseen delay, and its new release date has been rescheduled for June, leaving the reasons behind the shift undisclosed.

In the midst of the film’s anticipation, Naveen Polishetty, who has been actively engaged in promoting the movie, recently expressed his elation upon learning that he would be sharing screen space with the illustrious Anushka Shetty. The news of this collaboration filled him with excitement, further fueling the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

Naveen Polishetty exclaiming about his excitement on working with Anushka Shetty, he said, “My excitement had no boundaries, I was doing break dance in my mind” as quoted by OTT play.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Under the banner of Prabhas’s home production company, UV Creations, the highly anticipated film has been bankrolled, with the talented Mahesh Babu P taking on the directorial reins. This captivating story revolves around a 40-year-old woman who finds herself entangled in a love affair with a younger man, skillfully portrayed by Naveen Polishetty. Notably, it has been a remarkable five years since the renowned actress Anushka graced the Telugu film industry with her presence. Her return is marked by her leading role in the direct-to-OTT release titled “Nishabdam.”

In an exciting development, Zee 5 has acquired the exclusive rights for both the OTT streaming and satellite broadcasting of this eagerly anticipated film. The substantial amount paid for these rights reflects the immense buzz surrounding the project. Fans of Anushka and Naveen eagerly await the release of this modern-day tale exploring the intricacies of relationships. With a substantial budget dedicated to its production, this film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and contemporary perspective. As mentioned in OTT play.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
'The Story Of A Beautiful Girl' ft. Anushka Shetty
'The Story Of A Beautiful Girl' ft. Anushka Shetty
Theatre To Bollywood: Rise Of Naveen Polishetty
Theatre To Bollywood: Rise Of Naveen Polishetty
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Latest Stories
Shireen Mirza Aka Nitya Bajwa From StarPlus Show Yeh Hai Chahatein Shares Her Experience Of Being Associated With StarPlus
Shireen Mirza Aka Nitya Bajwa From StarPlus Show Yeh Hai Chahatein Shares Her Experience Of Being Associated With StarPlus
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
Priyanka Chopra lacks culinary skills, reveals her father ‘discouraged it’
Priyanka Chopra lacks culinary skills, reveals her father ‘discouraged it’
MS Dhoni trends on social media after taking CSK for 10th final in 14 seasons, check out
MS Dhoni trends on social media after taking CSK for 10th final in 14 seasons, check out
“Kya hai exactly pata nahi”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship
“Kya hai exactly pata nahi”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship
Malayalam Masterpiece 2018 Hindi version to release Pan India on 26th May
Malayalam Masterpiece 2018 Hindi version to release Pan India on 26th May
Read Latest News