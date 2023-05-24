“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, the esteemed actress, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years with the upcoming romantic drama titled “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” Sharing the screen with her is the talented Naveen Polishetty, who takes on the male lead role in the film. Originally scheduled for a release on May 23rd, the film has encountered an unforeseen delay, and its new release date has been rescheduled for June, leaving the reasons behind the shift undisclosed.

In the midst of the film’s anticipation, Naveen Polishetty, who has been actively engaged in promoting the movie, recently expressed his elation upon learning that he would be sharing screen space with the illustrious Anushka Shetty. The news of this collaboration filled him with excitement, further fueling the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

Naveen Polishetty exclaiming about his excitement on working with Anushka Shetty, he said, “My excitement had no boundaries, I was doing break dance in my mind” as quoted by OTT play.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Under the banner of Prabhas’s home production company, UV Creations, the highly anticipated film has been bankrolled, with the talented Mahesh Babu P taking on the directorial reins. This captivating story revolves around a 40-year-old woman who finds herself entangled in a love affair with a younger man, skillfully portrayed by Naveen Polishetty. Notably, it has been a remarkable five years since the renowned actress Anushka graced the Telugu film industry with her presence. Her return is marked by her leading role in the direct-to-OTT release titled “Nishabdam.”

In an exciting development, Zee 5 has acquired the exclusive rights for both the OTT streaming and satellite broadcasting of this eagerly anticipated film. The substantial amount paid for these rights reflects the immense buzz surrounding the project. Fans of Anushka and Naveen eagerly await the release of this modern-day tale exploring the intricacies of relationships. With a substantial budget dedicated to its production, this film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and contemporary perspective. As mentioned in OTT play.