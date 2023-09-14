Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan

Anushka Shetty, the actress whose powerful portrayal of Devasena in the Baahubali films shot her to international fame, shared her thoughts on reuniting with Prabhas. As per reports in Times Of India, the actress recently engaged in a candid interview with gulte.com. During the conversation, she shared her views on marriage and her reactions to the recent Oscar victory of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR.’

Addressing the question of whether she would team up with Prabhas again, Anushka stated, “That decision isn’t in my hands. While I know that fans love our pairing, it ultimately depends on a great story and vision. I hope someone writes a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and I find appealing.”

When asked Anushka about her marriage plan, the actress said, “Honestly, I don’t have a specific answer to that. I’d like it to happen organically and at the right time. Marriage is something that will occur when it’s meant to, and I believe it has its own timing.”

Anushka also celebrated the success of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR,’ which recently won an Oscar. She expressed her joy and shared, “It felt like someone in our own home had achieved the award.” She further disclosed that she had congratulated the filmmaker and Ram Charan for their remarkable achievement.

Anushka and Naveen Polishetty’s latest movie ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ hit theatres on September 7 and witnessed a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan.’