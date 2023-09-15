Anushka Shetty Opens Up On The Unique Twist In Her Film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; Read Here

Popular South actress Anushka Shetty has made a breezy return to films with her recent release in Telugu, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. It stars Anushka with Navin Polishetty. The actress who tasted pan-India success after her film Baahubali: The Conclusion did not want to pick up projects at that time. It is seen that most of her co-stars in the film went on to make a big noise in Bollywood and other projects. However, Anushka played the waiting game. She was seen in the hit Telugu film Bhaagamathie in 2018, and in the OTT bilingual release Nishabdham in 2020.

This film marks her big comeback. In an interview, Anushka justified the unique concept of the film that was revealed as a twist in the trailer. A report on indianexpress.com talks about it and we take reference for our write-up at IWMBuzz.com from it.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty presents a unique storyline where Anushka Shetty plays the role of chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty, who meets the boy-next-door Siddhu Polishetty (Naveen Polishetty). The film’s trailer revealed an interesting twist, where Anvitha says that she doesn’t want a relationship with Siddhu but only a good partner who can help her have a child.

This concept was unconventional considering the Tollywood standards. But Anushka in her interview said that she was never concerned with this story.

“That thought never came to me because I know the whole story. Also first thing when I do a movie is knowing that I am my first audience and of course, I have my family and close friends. I believe whatever you are doing, whether its conventional or unconventional, it has to be merged well with the story. I understand that with that one line, people would think that. But I never had a concern about that because the story has all the answers to the questions. It is clean and a beautiful story,” says Anushka.

Way to go, Anushka!!