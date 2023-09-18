Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and other south actors celebrate

In a celebratory spirit, South Indian film industry stars marked the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with warmth and devotion. As the nation came together to honour Lord Ganesha, prominent actors like Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan took to social media to share glimpses of their heartfelt celebrations. From sweet messages to snapshots of their pujas, these actors demonstrated the essence of unity and spirituality that Ganesh Chaturthi embodies. Let’s take a closer look at how some of these beloved stars ushered in this joyous festival.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of Ganapati, wishing her fans on Instagram on the special day of the festivity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Chaturthi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared insights from Ganesh Chaturthi rituals as she celebrates the special day. The picture features a small Ganapati idol, decorated with flowers and other worshipping elements.

Allu Arjun shares pictures with wife and family from Ganesh Chaturthi

Allu Arjun performed Chaturthi puja at home. Sharing insights from the puja performed on his Instagram stories. The arrangements looked minimal and divine. Have a look-

Ram Charan celebrated with Chiranjeevi

Sharing the pictures from the puja mandap, Ram Charan wished his fans saying, “Happy Vinayaka to all! I am praying that with the blessings of Lord Vigneshwar, the obstacles in the lives will be removed and everyone will have good luck! The special thing this time is… Celebrating the first Vinayaka Chavithi with Chinni ‘Klin Kara’ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little ‘klin Kaara’ this year!!”

Dhanush celebrates Chaturthi at home

Sharing moments from the puja rituals, Dhanush wished his fans saying, “Happy vinayagar chathurthi” along with white love heart emojis.

Radhika Pandit and Yash celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with children

Radhika Pandit, Yash’s family shared adorable pictures with kids celebrating Chaturthi as they welcome Lord Ganesha at home. Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote, “And just like that, the lil ones welcomed their Ganesha..

Wishing everyone happy Gauri and Ganesh Chaturthi..

Hope you guys had lots of fun and didn’t count how many modaks or patholi you had”

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. This vibrant and joyous festival typically falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which usually corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees across India and in many other parts of the world come together to worship Lord Ganesha with great fervour and enthusiasm. Elaborate clay idols of Lord Ganesha are crafted and installed in homes and public places, and worshippers offer prayers, perform rituals, and sing devotional songs. The festival typically spans ten days, with the final day marked by grand processions as the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolizing Lord Ganesha’s return to his heavenly abode. Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a religious celebration but also a cultural extravaganza that promotes unity, creativity, and the spirit of togetherness.