Ghaati Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu’s Rural Action Drama To Clash With ‘Madharaasi’ On September 5

The trailer of Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited film Ghaati has finally been released, and the audience is extremely excited about it. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this rural action drama also stars Anushka and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles. The trailer depicts village problems, strong dialogues, and a fierce clash between the two characters.

Ghaati will be released in five languages on September 5, 2025 – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Not only this, Sivakarthikeyan’s film Madharasi is also hitting the theatres on the same day, which is why fierce competition is expected at the box office.

In this film, Anushka Shetty plays a character who transforms from a quiet woman to a strong warrior. The release of Ghati was delayed twice earlier due to the elaborate VFX scenes used in the film.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, but that film did not do well at the box office. Now, Ghati is being considered a big comeback for her, in which she will be seen in an action avatar.

Nagaveli Vidya Sagar provides the music for the film, with cinematography by Manoj Reddy Katasani, and editing by Chanakya Reddy Turupu. The trailer indicates that Ghati will give the audience an emotional and action-packed cinematic experience.