“I don’t have a concrete answer for it,” Anushka Shetty on her long break after Baahubali, read

Anushka Shetty, the actress who became the talk of the nation with her portrayal of Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali,” recently shed light on her conscious decision to stay predominantly within the Tamil and Telugu film industry rather than pursuing more pan-Indian projects.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Anushka revealed her rationale for not immediately diving into the pan-Indian cinema wave after the monumental success of “Baahubali.” She emphasized that her commitment to her Telugu film “Bhaagamathie” in 2018 and her OTT bilingual release “Nishabdham” in 2020 influenced her decision to take a hiatus from new projects.

Anushka Sen on taking break after Baahubali

The actress said, “Once I finished Baahubali, I had my commitment with Bhaagamathie, and then I wanted to take some time off. It was by choice. It was something I needed the most at that time. Back then, I felt like doing that so I would be more present for my future projects. I know it’s totally unheard of. It’s not what is expected of people. I don’t have a concrete answer for it, but I really wanted some time off. I didn’t listen to any script, but after that I have been listening. So surely if something exciting comes by, I will do it. Be it any language across the country.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

About Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning, released in 2015, marked the inception of a cinematic journey that would redefine Indian cinema. Directed by the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, this epic historical fiction film transported audiences into the grandeur of the Mahishmati Kingdom. The film’s visual spectacle, riveting storyline, and exceptional performances, particularly by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, made it an instant blockbuster. It laid the foundation for an unparalleled film franchise.

The first instalment left viewers with a cliffhanger, and the anticipation for its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, reached fever pitch. Released in 2017, the film answered the pivotal question of “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” with a cinematic climax that will be remembered for generations. It shattered box office records, not only in India but also internationally, and became a cultural phenomenon.

The Baahubali franchise achieved several milestones, including becoming the highest-grossing Indian film at the time, receiving critical acclaim, and winning multiple awards for its technical brilliance. Its success also paved the way for more pan-Indian and epic-scale films, showcasing the global potential of Indian cinema.