Movies | Snippets

True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan

The South stars Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, and Vignesh Shivan are pet lovers. They are proud owners of dogs, and these latest photos will win your heart. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 09:30:02
True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan 858204
  • Highlights
  • Anushka Shetty’s adorable pet dog.
  • Mahesh Babu shares a photo of a cute puppy.
  • Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, poses with the pet dog.

South stars nowadays have become the talk of the town. Whether a Bollywood movie or South, the South actors show their skillful talent in the film business in every different language. In contrast, their personal life is often discussed. The most common thing is that they are all very simple and grounded in real life. They love to spend time with family. At the same time, they are also pet lovers. And here, we share three actors who are true dog lovers.

First up is Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who shares a great love for dogs. She has a furry brown dog. The actress often shares pictures with him and serves animal friendship goals. In the latest shared photo, Anushka can be seen smiling in the background with her pet taking the spotlight.

True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan 858200

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is also a pet lover and often shares photos with his dogs. Today, he took to Instagram and dropped a snap of his cute little black and white puppy. Expressing his life, he wrote, “Every day is a brighter day with my companion, Snoopy.

True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan 858201

On this World Animal Welfare Day, Nayanthara shared an adorable picture of her husband and filmmaker, Vignesh Shivan, on her social media handle with a red heart in the caption. In the image, Vignesh is seen posing with his lion dog as they sit on the floor. Their adorable bond can be seen.

True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan 858202

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Auto Draft 857053
Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals
Save these quintessential latest blouse designs from Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet 856775
Save these quintessential latest blouse designs from Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag 855576
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and other south actors celebrate 852908
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and other south actors celebrate
Nayanthara plants sweet kiss on Vignesh Shivan’s forehead, pens heartfelt birthday wish 852855
Nayanthara plants sweet kiss on Vignesh Shivan’s forehead, pens heartfelt birthday wish
Anushka Shetty Opens Up On The Unique Twist In Her Film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; Read Here 851674
Anushka Shetty Opens Up On The Unique Twist In Her Film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; Read Here

Latest Stories

Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch 858371
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch
Make Your Day Colorful Like Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, And Ayesha Singh In Pop Dresses 858226
Make Your Day Colorful Like Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, And Ayesha Singh In Pop Dresses
Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, And Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid In Selfie Photos, See Here 858196
Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, And Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid In Selfie Photos, See Here
Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace 858307
Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace
Bridal Hairstyles Goals From Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, And Neha Kakkar 858250
Bridal Hairstyles Goals From Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, And Neha Kakkar
The Desi Girl Code In Sharara Suit From Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Aditi Bhatia 858328
The Desi Girl Code In Sharara Suit From Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Aditi Bhatia
Read Latest News