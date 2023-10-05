True Dog Lovers FT. Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Vignesh Shivan

Highlights

South stars nowadays have become the talk of the town. Whether a Bollywood movie or South, the South actors show their skillful talent in the film business in every different language. In contrast, their personal life is often discussed. The most common thing is that they are all very simple and grounded in real life. They love to spend time with family. At the same time, they are also pet lovers. And here, we share three actors who are true dog lovers.

First up is Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who shares a great love for dogs. She has a furry brown dog. The actress often shares pictures with him and serves animal friendship goals. In the latest shared photo, Anushka can be seen smiling in the background with her pet taking the spotlight.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is also a pet lover and often shares photos with his dogs. Today, he took to Instagram and dropped a snap of his cute little black and white puppy. Expressing his life, he wrote, “Every day is a brighter day with my companion, Snoopy.

On this World Animal Welfare Day, Nayanthara shared an adorable picture of her husband and filmmaker, Vignesh Shivan, on her social media handle with a red heart in the caption. In the image, Vignesh is seen posing with his lion dog as they sit on the floor. Their adorable bond can be seen.

