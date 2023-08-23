Prabhas heaps praises for Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, read

The eagerly awaited trailer for “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” featuring the versatile Anushka Shetty and directed by Mahesh Babu, has set the internet abuzz since its recent online release. Naveen Polishetty plays the male lead opposite Anushka in this upcoming film.

In a recent development, pan-Indian superstar Prabhas took to his Instagram to share his enthusiastic thoughts on the trailer. He admitted to being unable to contain his laughter while watching it and praised the exceptional performances of Sweety (Anushka Shetty) and Naveen.

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” boasts an ensemble cast, with pivotal roles essayed by Tulasi, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and others. Produced by UV Creations, this romantic comedy is all set to enthral audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages when it hits theaters on September 7, 2023, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

Anushka Shetty-Prabhas’ ventures

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, two of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, have shared the screen in several highly acclaimed movies. Their chemistry and performances have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. The iconic duo first captivated audiences in “Billa,” a stylish thriller, and continued to shine together in “Mirchi,” where they displayed exceptional on-screen chemistry. However, it was their roles as Devasena and Baahubali in the epic “Baahubali” franchise that truly solidified their status as one of cinema’s most beloved on-screen pairs. Their powerful portrayals, combined with the grandeur of the films, made Anushka Shetty and Prabhas a legendary on-screen duo, earning them a special place in the annals of Indian cinema.