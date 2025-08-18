Ram Charan Gears Up For Peddi With A Fresh Transformation Look By Aalim Hakim

Global star Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film Peddi. The most popular and versatile actor has built up anticipation among fans as he recently got a transformed, fresh look for his new film. Known for his effortless charm, tough personality, and his beautiful smile, fans are eager to know what comes next.

Renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim posted a video of Ram Charan’s arrival at his salon. The actor looked dashing in his long curly open hair, which is likely to get cut short for his new role, but how his new look transforms his appearance is fueling curiosity, as Ram didn’t reveal his transformed look. It seems he has saved his new look for a better occasion.

WATCH HERE-

However, his visit to Aalim Hakim with the Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana sparks curiosity as the director discussed his vision clearly with Aalim Hakim for Ram Charan.

Peddi is the upcoming Tamil-language sports action film written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Venkata Satish Kilaru has produced the film, which also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu apart from Ram Charan. The film is slated to release in theatres on 27 March 2026.

Ram Charan was last seen in the film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani, which was released in February 2025.