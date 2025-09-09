Emotional Moments as Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Join Prayer Meet for Late Grandmother

The big family of the Telugu film industry, Allu-Konidela, recently came together as they held a Pedda Karma ceremony in memory of their beloved matriarch, Allu Kanakaratnam. The event occurred on Monday and was attended by the entire family, close relatives, and industry stalwarts.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and other family members, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and superstar Pawan Kalyan, were present. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Pawan Kalyan were seen sitting together. Ram Charan was also seen with his wife Upasana Kamineni as they greeted the guests and paid tribute to their late grandmother by offering flowers.

The social media handle of Geetha Arts (Allu Aravind’s production company) shared pictures of Allu Kanakaratnam. One post read, “In fond memories, Smt. Allu Kanakaratnam garu… Her affection, kindness, and love will live on with us forever.”

Several videos and pictures from the ceremony surfaced, showing Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun meeting people and accepting condolences. Many big names from the family and the film industry were present.

Later, Allu Arjun shared a post on social media and thanked everyone. He wrote, “Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers, and condolences received during this difficult time. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

He also shared a photo of his family, including his wife Sneha Reddy, father Allu Arvind, and brother Allu Sirish. Allu Arjun also specially thanked Pawan Kalyan and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the prayer meeting.

Allu Kanakaratnam passed away on August 30 at the age of 94 due to age-related illnesses. She was the wife of Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Arjun’s paternal grandmother, and Ram Charan’s maternal grandmother.

The very next day of her death, Allu Arjun shared his feelings on social media. He wrote, “Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day—heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. Your prayers and love were felt just as much by those far away. Thank you for your Love. Humbled.”

At the same time, Chiranjeevi also paid tribute to his mother-in-law on her demise and wrote, “Her courage, love, and life values ​​will always remain an inspiration for our generations. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Allu Kanakaratnam’s demise is a deep loss for the Telugu film industry and the Allu-Konidela family. But her teachings, love, and values will always live on among the family and fans.

