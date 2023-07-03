ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to hit screens on August 4

"Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" is set to captivate audiences with its humorous narrative and charming characters, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. Read deets below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 21:45:34
Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is all set to hit the screens on August 4 this year. The makers announced the same on their official social media handles. It is reported that the movie shall get released in four different languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers taking to their social media handle, wrote, “Keep your tissues ready, cos you’re about to cry with. Meet #MissShettyMrPolishetty in theatres from 4.”, earlier Anushka Shetty has been constantly sharing insights from the movie on her social media too. Not just that, we also got to see how Naveen Polishetty expressed his love and adoration for the Baahubali actress, and was excited that he is going to share the screen with Anushka in the movie.

Written and directed by the talented filmmaker Mahesh Babu, the film is produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the esteemed banner of UV Creations. With a focus on delivering laughter-filled moments, this delightful entertainer brings together a stellar cast and crew.

The music, composed by Radhan, is sure to add an extra layer of magic to the film. Cinematographer Nirav Shah beautifully captures the visuals, while editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao ensures a flawless storytelling experience.

The anticipation is quite on the buzz amongst the Anushka Shetty fans. Are you excited to watch it on the theatres? Let us know in the comments below. For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

