Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is known in Indian film, television, and theatre. She has come a long way in her career. She started her journey from the stage and carved her niche in the film and television world. Let’s check out her journey from theatre to film.

Aahana Kumra’s Journey From Theatre To Films

The actress was born in Lucknow who was later moved to Mumbai during her childhood, and she studied at Mary Immaculate Girls High School in Mumbai. After completing school, she started her journey at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, where she realized that stage was her first love. Over the years, she has learned every aspect of theatre.

Later the actress joined Whistling Woods to learn everything about acting. Aahana began her professional theatre work with Akvarious Productions and did many plays in Naseeruddin Shah’s Motley theatre. She is still passionate about theatre and is part of the acclaimed production Sir Sir Sarla.

In 2013 she began her TV journey with the show Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She has worked in every medium of entertainment. In comparison, she rose to fame with her performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha. She has also been part of shows like Betaal, Rangbaaz, And Marzi.

While her hit films, include The Accidental Prime Minister, in which she assayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi, Khuda Hafiz, in which she played an Arabic officer Tamena Hamid, and interestingly, she spoke in Arabic and performed her own stunts in the film for the

Aahana Kumra had an incredible journey in the industry. Follow IWMBuzz.com.