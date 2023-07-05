ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is a renowned name in the industry. She has worked in all mediums in the entertainment. Check out her incredible journey from theatre to films in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 04:30:10
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is known in Indian film, television, and theatre. She has come a long way in her career. She started her journey from the stage and carved her niche in the film and television world. Let’s check out her journey from theatre to film.

Aahana Kumra’s Journey From Theatre To Films

The actress was born in Lucknow who was later moved to Mumbai during her childhood, and she studied at Mary Immaculate Girls High School in Mumbai. After completing school, she started her journey at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, where she realized that stage was her first love. Over the years, she has learned every aspect of theatre.

Later the actress joined Whistling Woods to learn everything about acting. Aahana began her professional theatre work with Akvarious Productions and did many plays in Naseeruddin Shah’s Motley theatre. She is still passionate about theatre and is part of the acclaimed production Sir Sir Sarla.

In 2013 she began her TV journey with the show Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She has worked in every medium of entertainment. In comparison, she rose to fame with her performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha. She has also been part of shows like Betaal, Rangbaaz, And Marzi.

While her hit films, include The Accidental Prime Minister, in which she assayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi, Khuda Hafiz, in which she played an Arabic officer Tamena Hamid, and interestingly, she spoke in Arabic and performed her own stunts in the film for the

Aahana Kumra had an incredible journey in the industry. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses
Vote Now: Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female): Tillotama Shome ,Anil Kapoor,Arunoday Singh,Kay Kay Menon,Kabir Sadanand,Aahana Kumra,Aanchal Siingh,Ashish Vidyarthi
Vote Now: Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female): Tillotama Shome ,Anil Kapoor,Arunoday Singh,Kay Kay Menon,Kabir Sadanand,Aahana Kumra,Aanchal Siingh,Ashish Vidyarthi
Aahana Kumra Looks Sensuous In A Black Frilled Neck High Slit Midi dress, See Pics
Aahana Kumra Looks Sensuous In A Black Frilled Neck High Slit Midi dress, See Pics
In Photos: Aahana Kumra Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Pastel Garden Printed Pantsuit
In Photos: Aahana Kumra Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Pastel Garden Printed Pantsuit
Review Of India Lockdown: Pandemic’s After Effects
Review Of India Lockdown: Pandemic’s After Effects
Black Beauty: Aahana Kumra Sizzling One Shoulder Outfit Is Leaving Us Awestruck
Black Beauty: Aahana Kumra Sizzling One Shoulder Outfit Is Leaving Us Awestruck
Latest Stories
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
A Fan Filled affair for the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty on his birthday 7th July
A Fan Filled affair for the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty on his birthday 7th July
Read Latest News