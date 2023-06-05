Vote Now: Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female): Tillotama Shome ,Anil Kapoor,Arunoday Singh,Kay Kay Menon,Kabir Sadanand,Aahana Kumra,Aanchal Siingh,Ashish Vidyarthi

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantages of this type of digital field are there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the category of most popular negative character in a web series (male/female) at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2) Vote Now Tillotama Shome is one of the most versatile and admired actresses around and she’s proven her mettle on many occasions. In Delhi Crime Season 2, she proved what menacing actually looks like and she was quite prolific in her approach. No wonder, an important mention in this category.

Anil Kapoor (The Night Manager) Vote Now Well, is there actually anything left for him to do and prove himself as an actor? Here’s truly done it all and The Night Manager was another validation of the fact that he can truly do it all. We are all super excited for second season. An important mention in this category indeed.

Arunoday Singh (Apharan Season 2) Vote Now Arunoday Singh and Apharan as a web series always hand-in-hand for real. Just like the first part, he was quite amazing in the second season of the show too and well, no wonder we couldn’t ignore him for this important category.

Kay Kay Menon (Farzi) Vote Now As a performing artiste, Kay Kay Menon has always proven his mettle as a true artiste and we love it. Be it any OTT project, Kay Kay Menon has done his best in every way and in Farzi too, he was quite amazing. No wonder, he deserves a special nomination in this important category.

Kabir Sadanand (Class) Vote Now The actor has proven his versatility on many occasions in the past and well, as far Class on Netflix is concerned, he was truly at his very best when it comes to slaying his negative character in the project. No wonder, he had to be given a special nomination in this all-important category.

Aahana Kumra (Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2) Vote Now In the last few years, this lady has really proven her skills and versatility as a performer. She’s done roles of many kinds and well, if we had to pick the best one out of her recent releases, we have to talk about Avrodh: The Siege Within). She truly slayed the negative character role with precision and well, no wonder, it brings her to this all-important list of nominees for this important category.

Aanchal Siingh (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen) Vote Now Aanchal Siingh is one of the most adorable and prettiest names that we have in the entertainment space and in all these years, she’s done many interesting and admirable roles as an actress. She deserves a special mention for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and well, she’s truly got high chances indeed.

Ashish Vidyarthi (Rana Naidu) Vote Now Last but certainly not the least, how can we miss out on talking about the one and only Ashish Vidyarthi? Be it with his on-screen brilliance in negative roles or his off-screen surprise (the big marriage update), he’s always had the knack to surprise his fans when they least expect him to. He was simply sensational in Rana Naidu and at his menacing best. No wonder, it fetches him a nomination in this all-important category.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Well, keep reading IWMBuzz.com and stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more updates on season 5 of Digital Awards.