Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction. The handsome man of Tollywood works majorly in Telugu films. His claim to fame without any doubt has to be Arjun Reddy which was remade in Hindi by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the form of Kabir Singh.

Not many know but Vijay began his acting career with the Hyderabad-based theater group Sutradhar. After completing a three-month workshop with the group, Vijay acted in several stages plays in Hyderabad. He was later associated with the theater company Ingenium Dramatics before venturing into films.

It was in the year 2011 that Vijay got his first break as an actor in a minor role in the movie Nuvvila directed by Ravi Babu. The actor followed this with another minor role in the movie Life is Beautiful directed by Sekhar Kammula. The actor then directed an English short film, Madam Meerena, in 2014 before making his lead acting debut. Currently, he is one of the leading actors in the South industry.

