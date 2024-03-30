Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur is known for her fashion. Her favorite color is black, and here are three times she made heads turn in a black dress.

The stunning Avneet Kaur is known for her exquisite fashion sense, captivating viewers with her love for black gowns especially. Whether rocking on the red carpet or social media, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress effortlessly exudes elegance and sophistication in her daring choices. However, it seems Black is her ultimate signature style, showcasing her penchant for timeless and chic fashion statements. Check out three times she made heads turn with her allure in black.

1) A Corset Gown

The charming beauty flaunts her sensual style, donning a black strapless corset gown featuring netted detail around the curves followed by a simple bottom, accentuating her collarbones and shoulders. With her glossy lips, bun hairstyle, cat eyes, and netted gloves, she looks sexy.

2) A Princess Gown

Proving that her love for traditional fits will never fade away, Avneet wears a black halter-neck backless gown featuring attractive beads and sequin floral work, making her look nothing short of a show-stealer. She looks wow with a messy bun, minimal makeup, and diamond ear cuffs.

3) A Glittery Gown

The stunning young actress redefines the disco vibe in a glittery gown featuring a low neckline with slip sleeves. The bodycon fit, followed by a thigh-high slit, raises the hotness bar instantly. As usual, she looks too hot with a messy hairstyle and minimal makeup.

Which black gown of Avneet Kaur did you like best? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.