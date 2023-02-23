Mouni Roy, the bong beauty has time and again been on the highlights with her catchy posts on Instagram. The diva has come a along way in terms of her career timeline, and is still making it all by herself. Rising up from television with the show Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to earning big Bollywood projects, Mouni Roy has made the country proud.

Now coming to her lifestyle, well, the lavish and luxe all of it is something Mouni Roy deserves in life. Given that, the actress has now shared a photodump on her social media handle, giving an insight from her luxurious lifestyle to fans.

In the first picture, we can see Mouni Roy sitting on the dressing table chair all relaxed wearing her white bathrobe. The actress completed the look with long wavy hair. The actress can be seen enjoying a yum piece of brownie as she poses.

In the second one we can see her in the same attire, while she almost feels heaven after taking a bite from her brownie.

The actress went on to share another picture, clicking a mirror selfie. The diva looked stunning in her smokey black eyes and nude lips.

In the fourth one, she dropped a picture of Raffles Doha, as she spends the sunny day in the place. The picture looks dreamy and magical.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Fatigue managed by food, some make up 💄 & @trishilagoculdas”

On the work front, the actress was last seen collaborating with YOYO Honeysingh for the music video GatiVidhi. The actress earlier to that was featured in the movie Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.