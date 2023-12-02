Ahsaas Channa, Avneet Kaur, And Anushka Sen Turn ‘Darling’ In Thigh High Slit Dress

In the world of fashion, Ahsaas Channa, Avneet Kaur, and Anushka Sen are top names who never fail to show their exquisite taste wherever they go. The beauties of the town, this time, show their darling avatar in the thigh-high slit dress.

Ahsaas Channa’s Red Dress

So stunning, Ahsaas knows how to draw attention towards her. The beauty increases the hotness bar in the red bodycon dress with the jaw-dropping thigh-high slit detail. The thin slip with the square neckline looks super stylish. With the perfect hot red look, Ahsaas Channa looks nothing short of ‘Darling.’

Avneet Kaur’s Green Dress

Too hot to handle! Avneet spreads her charm in the stunning bright green dress. The actress dons a halter-neck satin dress with a jaw-dropping cut-out around the stomach, which soars the hotness bar. The thigh-high slit detail with the floor-sweeping pattern makes her look like a ‘darling’ on the red carpet.

Anushka Sen’s Lavender Dress

The Balveer actress knows how to impress with her charm. Anushka shows her sassy style in the lavender off-shoulder dress accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders, followed by the three-fourth skirt. While the thigh-high slit pattern makes fans jaws drop. With the simple glam and her striking styling sense, the diva exudes glam-like ‘darling.’

