All Cuddles! Shanaya Kapoor’s pawdorable moment with her dog goes viral

Shanaya Kapoor is melting hearts as she indulges in a heartwarming cuddle session with her adorable pet dog. The actress, sharing a delightful glimpse into her personal moments, took to her Instagram to spread some furry joy. In the series of photos, Shanaya is captured embracing her furry friend, holding the cute fur baby close to her heart.

Adding a touch of casual chic to her cuddle time, Shanaya rocks a stylish white bralette paired with high-waisted crepe shorts. It’s a look that effortlessly combines comfort and fashion, showcasing her laid-back yet trendy style. And let’s not forget the stylish cap, proving that even a casual cuddle session deserves a touch of flair.

The photos not only capture a heartwarming connection between Shanaya Kapoor and her four-legged friend but also offer a peek into the actress’s relaxed and fashionable downtime. Because, let’s be real, a cuddle session is just another occasion to showcase your unique style, and Shanaya does it with absolute charm.

Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming project

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is gearing up to step into the film industry with a South film alongside Mohanlal, titled ‘Vrushabha’. Additionally, she is actively involved in another project called ‘Bedhadak’, a Dharma-backed film, where she shares the screen with Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The young talent is set to make her mark on the big screen, and fans are eagerly anticipating her diverse roles in these upcoming ventures.