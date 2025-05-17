Shanaya Kapoor’s Music Video Fails To Impress Audience; Gets Trolled On Social Media

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’. But before stepping on the big screen, she shared the screen with singer Guru Randhawa in her first music video ‘Vibe’. However, this video did not impress the audience much.

This music video, released on Friday shows Shanaya and Guru Randhawa having fun and dancing in a casino. The song is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in which French Montana has also collaborated. The song’s beats and Guru’s voice were praised, but there was anger on social media regarding Shanaya’s dance performance.

Mixed reactions on social media

As soon as the video was released, users expressed their views on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Many people called Shanaya’s performance ‘stiff’ and said that there is neither flow nor expression in her dance. One user wrote, ‘lip fillers ki tarah dance fillers ki bhi zaroorat hai’. While someone said, ‘Yaak.Kitni gandi dikh rahi hai. Ananya Pandey is far better than her

She has also made her debut in films

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in her debut film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan”. The film is directed by Santosh Singh and is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It’. It is a musical drama film, which will be released in theatres on July 11.

Apart from this, Shanaya will also be seen in the film ‘Tu Ya Main’, which is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Adarsh ​​​​Gaurav ​​is also in the lead role in this film, and the story is about two social media influencers who are trying to escape from a dangerous crocodile. It is a survival thriller, which is directed by Anand L. Rai is producing it and it will be released on Valentine’s Day.

This garnered crazy views, and fans are excited to watch this film.

Audience expectations and the truth of social media

While on one hand Shanaya is being seen as the next star kid of the Kapoor family, on the other hand, after seeing her first glimpse on social media, the expectations of the audience seem to be fading a bit. Now it remains to be seen how much Shanaya is able to impress with her acting on the silver screen.