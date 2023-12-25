Anushka Sen Flaunts Hourglass Figure Post Workout, See Here

Anushka Sen is one of the sensational social media influencers. She rose to fame with her stint as a child actor and gradually carved her niche in the industry. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her daily updates, and today, the actress treats her fans with a jaw-dropping glimpse of her hourglass figure.

Treating her fans amidst her busy work, Anushka Sen shares photos after working out. In the mirror selfie, Anushka poses, flaunting her hourglass figure in a green sports bralette and sweatpants with a lavender zipper. And with the black glasses, a shoulder bag, and flip flop, she completes her gym vibe.

In the other photo, Anushka Sen shows her stunning figure through different angle photos, making us hooked to the screen. Not only that, but Anushka Sen’s winking face looks super cute. In the striking poses, Anushka looks beautiful, and we couldn’t get over her. Anushka never fails to capture attention with her fitness goals. Her perfect figure is a dream for many, so she often inspires her fans through her posts.

On the other hand, Anushka Sen is also known for her fashion choices, from stunning shimmery dresses to ethereal sarees to beautiful salwar suits and more. She has more than 39 million followers on her profile.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.