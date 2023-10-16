Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen gives bossy vibes in white pant suit

Anushka Sen was seen donning a classic white pant suit, which exuded elegance and sophistication. The ensemble she chose was a head-turner, consisting of a white blazer, white pants, and a white shirt

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Oct,2023 18:00:01
Anushka Sen, the talented actress and influencer, took to Instagram to share a stunning set of photos that left her fans and followers in awe. In this new photoshoot, Anushka was seen donning a classic white pant suit, which exuded elegance and sophistication. The ensemble she chose was a head-turner, consisting of a white blazer, white pants, and a white shirt. This monochromatic look not only accentuated her grace but also showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Anushka has always been known for her style quotient, and this outfit was no exception. To complement her outfit, she decided to go with white heels, adding the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. Anushka didn’t just stop at her attire; she paid great attention to the accessories she adorned herself with. She wore golden hoops, which added a touch of glamour to her look, and golden bracelets on both hands, adding an extra touch of finesse.

Makeup is an integral part of Anushka’s look, and in this photoshoot, she nailed it once again. Her makeup was a work of art in itself. Anushka opted for a unique eyeliner style, making her eyes the focal point of her makeup. She completed her makeup with a subtle yet captivating nude pink lipstick that perfectly matched the overall theme of the photoshoot. In this photoshoot, she kept her hair straight, which complemented her outfit and makeup beautifully. She effortlessly combined style and grace, making her a true fashion icon for her fans and followers.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

