Anushka Sen Gives ‘Fairy’ Vibes in a White Tiered Floral Skater Dress, Check Now!

Anushka Sen is a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She is a style icon because of her exceptional ability to merge traditional styles with Western trends to create a masterpiece each time she steps out. Whether she’s donning traditional or Western attire, she knows how to slay in every dress. The diva’s recent visit drew our attention to her beautiful clothing, a western-printed floral skater dress. Check out her Western ensemble.

Anushka Sen’s Floral Printed Skater Dress-

Anushka Sen posted a picture of herself in a western floral printed skater dress on her Instagram post. The dress features a white background adorned with a floral print in shades of blue and grey, which adds refreshing summer vibes. The dress has a square neckline with puffed ¾ length sleeves, adding a touch of volume and drama to the overall look. Bust-fitted, accentuating the curves and providing a flattering fit with a tiered lace mini skater dress, which enhances her dress appearance.

Anushka’s Style Appearance-

Anushka’s beauty is a sight to behold. Her hair, elegantly styled in a middle-partition with loose curly bangs and open tresses, adds a touch of grace to her look. Her makeup, featuring rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a peach glossy lip, enhances her natural allure and gives her a youthful glow. The silver and green charm necklace, silver ear hoops, and rings she adorns perfectly complement her summer-inspired outfit. In these photographs, Anushka not only showcases her stunning skater dress but also her captivating beauty, which never fails to enchant her fans.

