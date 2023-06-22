ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen's mirror selfie game burns hearts on internet, come check out

Anushka Sen is about to set the internet on fire with her scorching mirror selfies! The Baal Veer superstar took to her Insta handle, ready to drop some jaws and melt some hearts, scroll down beneath to check on her pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 05:31:19
Anushka Sen is about to set the internet on fire with her scorching mirror selfies! The Baal Veer superstar took to her Insta handle, ready to drop some jaws and melt some hearts. She unleashed a flurry of post-workout mirror shots that are hotter than a summer barbecue! And as if that wasn’t enough, she strutted through the streets in her floral getup, radiating pure elegance.

Anushka Sen shares photodump, stuns in mirror selfie

But wait, there’s more! Anushka, the sage of our generation, sprinkled her Insta feed with precious life lessons in the form of beautiful quotes. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions and prepare to get hit right in the feels! Oh, and did we mention she crowned it all with the catchy moniker ‘sen vibes’? Prepare to be spellbound by the irresistible Anushka Sen and get ready to groove to the rhythm of those ‘sen vibes’! This is one Insta photodump you won’t want to miss!

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote,” Bhut dubli hoti ja rhi ho dhyan nhi de rhi ho na apna thode din baat kya nhi kiya baher aaye hue hain to y halat kr liya achhe s khana khao theek a rho jldi Aa jayenge okie”

Another wrote, “GO GIRL. IGNORE THESE COMMENTS. WE SHIELD OF ANUSHKIANS WILL PROTECT IT”

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

