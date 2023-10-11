Anushka Sen's Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos

Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen's Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night

Anushka Sen is a gorgeous, social media sensation. The diva in her latest Instagram dump looks alluring in the pink chikankari sharara set, which can be your Navrati special ensemble.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 02:05:14
The stunning Anushka Sen never misses a chance to impress with her fashion file. She has the knack for styling in sassy cut-out gowns, cute girl vibes in mini dresses, and ethereal looks in traditional outfits; she can pull off every look with grace and attitude. And this time, she embraces her ethnicity in a chikankari pink kurta, which can be your Navrati ensemble.

Wow, wow, and how! Anushka shows her desi charm in this beautiful pink kurta with the chikankari embroidery. The matching palazzo sharara completes her appearance. This beautiful outfit looks alluring in her toned figure.

That’s not all! Anushka adds some drama with the oxidized jhumkas. Her open hairstyle gives her a filmy look. The basic eyeliner makes her eyes look enchanting. The rosy cheeks and pink lips twin with her ensemble to create a monotone glam. With that bindi on her forehead, she looks Indian Nari. Her overall appearance is just wow.

As Navratri is just a few days away, you can bookmark this desi look to glam up for the Dandhiya Nights on the pink day. Undoubtedly, you become the show stealer.

