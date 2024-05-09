Anushka Sen’s White Waistcoat With Bottoms Is A Fit To Rock Chic Office Look

In the world of fashion, Anushka Sen is a renowned name. She is a style icon for Gen Z with her impeccable sense of fusing traditional styles with Western trends and creating a masterpiece every time she steps out. In her recent appearance, the diva stole attention with her classy look in a waistcoat and high-waisted bottoms.

In her latest photoshoot, Anushka Sen looks super stunning in her bossy look. The diva opted for a cute white waistcoat featuring a decorative black collar. The artistic black print of the pillars adds a touch of sophistication, combining traditional and modern elegance. The high-waisted bottoms complement her overall appearance. In the stunning fit, the young actress flaunts her curvy figure, making us fall for her.

Anushka continues to slay with her open hair styled in soft curls. The smokey black eyes, shiny, tinted cheeks, and nude glossy lips blend well with her Gen-Z fashion. The gold and silver bangles create a statement look. At the same time, the white stud earrings complete her accessorizing, creating a wow moment. With the white high heels, she rocks her overall look. With its comfortable look and chic appearance, this co-ord set is perfect for wearing on office days. Not just that, you can also style it for events and awards functions.