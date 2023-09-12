Digital | Celebrities

It is hotness at its best as we at IWMBuzz.com share a glimpse of the best looks of Arishfa Khan and Jannat Zubair. It is left to you to choose who is the best here.

Arishfa Khan and Jannat Zubair are two today’s generation girls who are social media influencers and are popular among the youth!! The two of them have a lot on common from the age group they share, their love for creating content, and for their passion of living life to the fullest. Here, we take a close picture of the two of them – Arishfa and Jannat and look into their fashion-lit grace and charm. We certainly know that you will ave a tough task to choose the best between them. Yes, they are perfect in their own ways and are icons that inspire in the fashion world.

Well, the first picture, that of Arishfa Khan has her wearing a dark-coloured attire, mostly of black, red and brown colours. She is at her prettiest best, and poses along with her mobile. She is all graceful in this look, has her make-up on spot. She has let her hair loose. The nail polish on her fingers, and the red lips do the talking when it comes to highlighting her fashion sensualities.

Coming to Jannat Zubair, it is a monochrome picture where Jannat’s real beauty comes to the fore. She is wearing a white top which has black buttons in front. She has let her hair loose. Jannat has a pensive look as she has her make-up team working on her. She is flawlessly beautiful in this picture, and her lushly coloured lips add to the charm.

Now that we have talked about both the looks here, we leave the task to our readers to judge who looks the best in these pictures. You can go on to choose your favourite too!!

Take a look at the pictures here.

Are you all ready to pick your choice here?