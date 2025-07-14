Arishfa Khan Seeks Fans’ Prayers Amid Health Scare – What’s Going On?

Digital star and actress Arishfa Khan has been hospitalized. The actress shared her health update on her social media handle, Instagram, seeking prayers from her fans and followers. Also, she revealed that she was expecting to be admitted due to the health scare.

In her Instagram story, Arishfa shared three photos revealing her health issues. The first image shows a glimpse of the thermometer that reveals she has a high fever of 103 degrees, and with the text she emphasized that she might get hospitalised, “Fever bahot zyada ha Admit hone padega.” In the next post, she requested fans and followers to pray for her.

However, the last story shows a glimpse of Arishfa hospitalised and receiving treatment with a saline bottle. She revealed that she got admitted to the hospital eventually and asked fans, “Admit ho hi gayi Dua for me.”

Arishfa Khan is a well-known YouTuber, influencer, and actress. She started her journey as an actress in childhood with Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat. She appeared in shows like Meri Durga, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera. In 2018, she bagged a lead role in the Star Bharat show Papa By Chance, building her image as a leading lady. Besides that, she enjoys a massive fandom on her social media and YouTube. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged.