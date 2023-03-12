Arishfa Khan and Anushka Sen are synonymous to style. Whether it’s with traditional updos or western sass, these two beauties have never failed to keep us wowed with their fashion. Owing to that, today we are here decoding their classic street fashion on social media handle, and we are in absolute love, check out here.



Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. Looking all stunning in her pink sleeveless crop top. The actress completed the look with a baggy white jogger pants. The diva decked it up with black framed shades. Her hair looked perfect as she left it flow on her shoulders. She rounded it off with a pair of white Christian Dior sneakers.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka Sen captioned it with a red bow. The actress earned popularity with her work in the show Baal Veer. Ever since there had been no looking back for the actress. She recently bagged two back-to-back K-dramas too.

Arishfa Khan on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking absolutely beautiful in her casuals. She wore a white crop top. She topped it with denim jacket. Her hair looked perfect as she let it flow flaunting her gorgeous blonde highlights. The actress rounded it off with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and red cherry lips. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of beautiful diamond drop earrings.

