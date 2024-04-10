Digital | Celebrities

Steal The Spotlight With Arishfa Khan’s Chic Eid Look In Salwar Suit

Take cues from Arishfa Khan to steal the spotlight in a chic Eid look in salwar suits. Check out the photos below.

Arishfa Khan, the social media sensation, is known for her stunning fashion sense. She has everything in her wardrobe, from traditional lehengas to sizzling bodycon dresses. The actress embraces her look in different salwar suits, and her fashion offers an inspiring Eid look with her elegant and modest style. Take cues below.

1) Mirror Work Anarkali

Get all the attention on you enjoying Festival wearing a sparkling mirror work dull yellow anarkali. The choker necklace and earrings complement her appearance.

2) The Masterpiece

A pastel-colored salwar suit is a win any day. So style your Festive season look in a heavily embellished pastel kurta paired with matching pants and a netted dupatta.

3) Cotton Kurta

If you don’t want heavy or too much glam, you can still be the center of attraction by styling this plain blue printed cotton kurta with a contrasting yellow dupatta. The bold makeup accentuates her beauty.

4) Kaftan Kurta

For the fans of comfort styling, slay the Eid glam in a grey chikankari embroidered kaftan kurta. The oxidized jhumkas instantly elevate her look.

5) Vibrant Colours

Flaunt your traditional swag in a vibrant yellow kurta pajama paired with a black dupatta. With the beautiful dangles, you can be ready to rock the Eid look.

6) Golden Glamour

Embrace simplicity in a golden glittery kurta with matching pajama and dupatta. The sparkling jhumkas look enchanting.

7) Black Glam

Black never fails to rule. Style the Eid look in a plain black kurta with a beautiful print and matching pajama with a dupatta. The smokey eyes, red lips, and hair elevate her overall appearance.

8) Black And Gold

Rock your traditional vibe in a printed blank kurta with matching loose pants. The black dupatta with a golden border complements her desi appearance. With her sparkling makeup, she looks ready for Eid.

