Steal The Spotlight With Arishfa Khan’s Chic Eid Look In Salwar Suit

Arishfa Khan, the social media sensation, is known for her stunning fashion sense. She has everything in her wardrobe, from traditional lehengas to sizzling bodycon dresses. The actress embraces her look in different salwar suits, and her fashion offers an inspiring Eid look with her elegant and modest style. Take cues below.
1) Mirror Work Anarkali
Get all the attention on you enjoying Festival wearing a sparkling mirror work dull yellow anarkali. The choker necklace and earrings complement her appearance.
2) The Masterpiece
A pastel-colored salwar suit is a win any day. So style your Festive season look in a heavily embellished pastel kurta paired with matching pants and a netted dupatta.
3) Cotton Kurta
If you don’t want heavy or too much glam, you can still be the center of attraction by styling this plain blue printed cotton kurta with a contrasting yellow dupatta. The bold makeup accentuates her beauty.
4) Kaftan Kurta
For the fans of comfort styling, slay the Eid glam in a grey chikankari embroidered kaftan kurta. The oxidized jhumkas instantly elevate her look.
5) Vibrant Colours
Flaunt your traditional swag in a vibrant yellow kurta pajama paired with a black dupatta. With the beautiful dangles, you can be ready to rock the Eid look.
6) Golden Glamour
Embrace simplicity in a golden glittery kurta with matching pajama and dupatta. The sparkling jhumkas look enchanting.
7) Black Glam
Black never fails to rule. Style the Eid look in a plain black kurta with a beautiful print and matching pajama with a dupatta. The smokey eyes, red lips, and hair elevate her overall appearance.
8) Black And Gold
Rock your traditional vibe in a printed blank kurta with matching loose pants. The black dupatta with a golden border complements her desi appearance. With her sparkling makeup, she looks ready for Eid.