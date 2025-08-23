India Web Fest 2025 Panel Discussion: Content Creation for Impact: Emerging Trends to Look Out For

What really drives impact in content today? Is it the metrics? The number of followers? Or is it something cavernous? Something that connects, resonates, and lasts?

These were the kinds of questions tackled at the lively and thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Content Creation for Impact.” The session, moderated with poise and insight by Aditya Sharma, Head Media & Digital at Piramal Consumer Healthcare, brought together a sharp mix of voices from the evolving digital ecosystem: Pratik Gaur (Founder & CEO, Celebistaan), Aakshaye D Vyass (Marketing Head, Vini Cosmetics Media – FOGG), and creators and actors Arishfa Khan, Sahil Salathia, and Shreya Kalra.

From dissecting the myth of virality to navigating the balancing act between short-form content and long-form careers, this session pulled no punches.

Reach Is Overrated—Relatability Is Everything

Pratik Gore captures this very shift perfectly moving away from the old-school focus on sheer reach towards a deeper more meaningful connection with the audience. In India’s context brands can no longer just chase numbers; they need to ensure their conveys genuinely reverberates with their consumers’ culture and preferences. It’s about verisimilitude and pertinence not just volume. This insight reflects the broader evolution we’re seeing across the country where content that truly fits the audience especially in its regional and cultural nuances is what drives real impact.

The Algorithm Can Smell Inauthenticity

One point that resonated strongly was this—platforms may come and go, but audiences can spot inauthenticity from a mile away. With short-form content booming and attention spans shrinking, creators often find themselves stuck in a cycle of copying trends—chasing trending audio, formats, and filters just to stay on the radar. But the conversation took a different turn: don’t just jump on every trend, take the time to understand them. Then decide if they truly fit your unique voice. Because over time, it’s individuality and consistency that earn lasting audience loyalty—not the latest viral dance.

Creativity Must Evolve With Platforms

Aakshaye D Vyass- Marketing Head, Vini Cosmetics Media (FOGG), points out that the old “masterclass” campaigns like FOGG can’t simply be recreated with the same playbook anymore. With platforms more fragmented and attention spans shorter, creativity today means mixing culture, conflict, and consumer insights into content that’s both entertaining and impactful. It’s about being agile and adaptive—crafting content that moves with changing consumer habits and platform algorithms.

Individuality vs. The Herd Mentality

Creatives expressed their frustration with the unstoppable trends and the herd mentality, where viral songs and mimicry take center stage over original content creation. They say it will kill the individuality-the very thing that forges selling connections with audiences. The real challenge creators face is keeping some balance between being on the upshot of trends and staying true to their voice to the extent that they are relevant while not losing their identity.

How Storytelling Builds The Narrative

Pratik stresses that while virality and numbers grab attention, it’s storytelling that builds lasting brand equity in consumers’ minds. This insight challenges brands to look beyond short-term metrics and give creators the freedom to craft authentic, enduring narratives. It also calls for a cultural shift in brand marketing—from rigid scripts to flexible, creator-led storytelling.

Community-Driven Content Ecosystem Gets A Hi5

The panel speaks to a significant shift, one that recognizes audiences have become engaged communities rather than just passive consumers. This enhancement in content creation extends through all professions, and all demographics, catalyzes the emergence of participatory culture which enhances diversity and outreach. The one lesson for brands and creators is to create inclusive content strategies that authentically engage these communities and deliver true equity empowerment.

Balance Between Long-Form Content & Short-Form Content

Creators like Shria Karnra bring to light the real challenge of juggling algorithm-friendly short-form content with long-form acting roles. Her approach—blending both worlds, staying consistent, and using content creation to open doors in acting—shows how creators today need to diversify their skills and platforms to succeed in the modern content economy.

If there was one sentiment that echoed loud and clear, it was this: real is rare, and real is what wins.

The pressure to polish, edit, and curate never lets up—but so does the fatigue that comes with it. Today’s audiences crave content that’s grounded, imperfect, and human. Content that feels like it was made by someone, not for everyone.

That’s the future of impactful content, not just grabbing attention, but earning trust.