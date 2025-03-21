Veera Fame Arishfa Khan Hospitalised, Shares Shocking Pictures

Well-known Indian actress and YouTuber Arishfa Khan is hospitalized. The young star is known for her impactful performances in TV shows. Besides that, she is a sensational social media star who often creates buzz. However, with her latest update, the actress has left fans in shock. The diva, updating about her health, posted a picture from the hospital.

In the photo, Arishfa is seen lying on the bed, tired and heartbroken. She expressed her feelings and situation at the moment in her caption, “Life Update: Not Well.” There are also bandages in her hand, hinting that the actress is weak. The second photo shows that she is known as saline, hinting at the intensity of her illness. With her devastated expression and look, it seems Arishfa is dealing with something. Though she didn’t reveal what happened exactly, one thing is for sure: that disease had a severe impact on the actress, leading her to get hospitalized.

As soon as Arishfa dropped these shocking pictures, fans wished for her speedy recovery and penned heartfelt notes.

A user said, “Be strong khude ko rest diyo humesha work shooting se kamzor hogaye ap get well soon.”

The second wrote, “Get well soon arishfuu in sha Allah.”

Arishfa Khan appeared in the TV show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, and other projects like Papa by Chance, Raj Barman, Ahana Chakraborty: Teri Baatein Mulaqatein, and Mamta Sharma: Yaara 2.