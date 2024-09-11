YouTuber Maxtern To Participate In Bigg Boss S18 After Elvish Yadav And Lovekesh Kataria

Days before the announcement of the Hindi television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss is creating buzz for the upcoming season 18. As there are no official announcements from the makers who will be participating this time, it has become a hot topic on the internet. Several fans demand their favorite stars to participate, while many speculate unexpected entries; however, among several rumored confirmed names, including Shaheer Sheikh, Anupama fame Shudhanshu Pandey, Zaan Khan, Anita Hasnandani, and others. However, fans are eager to know the name of the YouTuber who will participate in the show; as per the reports, famous YouTuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur, will participate in the upcoming season. Let’s know more below.

According to reports by TellyChakkar, the makers of the show for the upcoming season 18 have approached the YouTuber. At the same time, Maxtern has not signed the contract, but he may join the show soon. But there has not been any official news or confirmation from YouTube. Before Maxtern, earlier YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria had participated in the show.

Maxtern earlier made headlines due to the Elvish Yadav slap controversy. However, the duo resolved the issues and were seen hanging out together. With such an interesting history, it will be fun to have Maxtern in the upcoming season. So, are you excited for Bigg Boss 18?