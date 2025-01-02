MrBeast announces engagement to Thea Booysen; who is the latter?

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently shared a significant update from his personal life—he is engaged to fellow content creator Thea Booysen. The proposal took place on Christmas Day and was an intimate occasion centered around their families. Donaldson announced the engagement on social media, referring to it as his “biggest collaboration yet,” accompanied by photographs from the celebration.

During the event, Donaldson and Booysen were seen wearing matching Christmas sweaters and surrounded by family members. Speaking to People, the couple explained how the proposal was planned as a family affair, with both families actively involved. Booysen’s family had traveled from South Africa to join the celebration, which took place at the couple’s home. Reflecting on the moment, Booysen described how they were opening presents when Donaldson surprised her with a final, unexpected gift. He asked her to close her eyes before presenting the engagement ring.

Donaldson added that he made a lighthearted move by dropping a large box first to grab attention before revealing the actual gift. He then got down on one knee and proposed, with their families present to witness the moment. Known for his elaborate stunts and challenges, Donaldson took a different approach to his proposal, opting for something more personal and low-key. He shared that while his friends had expected a grand, public gesture, he wanted the proposal to remain private and meaningful.

Thea Booysen, originally from Cape Town, is a YouTuber and author who has also built an academic career. She holds degrees in psychology and law from Stellenbosch University and recently completed a master’s degree in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh. Booysen’s YouTube channel, “More Than Human,” focuses on exploring psychological topics.

The couple first met through a mutual friend while Donaldson was visiting South Africa, where their shared interests fostered an immediate connection. Their relationship progressed over time, with Donaldson proposing shortly after Booysen completed her master’s program. Booysen reflected on their relationship, noting that the couple had long discussed their future, including plans for children and growing old together. For her, the proposal felt like a natural next step in an already committed partnership.

The engagement represents a new chapter for Donaldson and Booysen, who are celebrated for their contributions in their respective fields. The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from fans, who are excited to see this personal milestone in the life of one of YouTube’s most prominent creators.