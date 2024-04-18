Famous YouTuber Abradeep Saha, Known As Angry Rantman Passes Away At 27

This evening comes with the shocking death news of a famous football YouTuber, Abhradeep Saha, who was just 27 years old. He is known as Angry Rantman by his fans. The Youtuber belonged to Delhi, India. The news of his death was announced by his family on social media this morning.

As per the YouTube Community tab, Abhradeep underwent major surgery and was in intensive care almost two weeks ago. In contrast, an update three days ago reported that the Youtuber is in “a really critical situation” and on life support as his family prayed for his recovery.

The social media post said, “With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family.”