YouTuber Viraj Ghelani Ties The Knot With Influencer Palak Khimavat, Photos Go Viral

Congratulations to YouTuber Viraj Ghelani as he ties the knot with his lady love, Palak Khimavat. The duo has been together for a long time, and the chemistry is evident in their photos. Last year, in December 2023, Viraj and Palak got engaged and revealed their relationship status to their fans. And now, the couple is together for life. This afternoon, December 13, Viraj and Palak shared photos from their wedding on Instagram, which are now going viral.

Viraj Ghelani announced his marriage news with a sweet post that included a couple of photos from the wedding. The opening frame shows Viraj and Palak together with garlands on their necks. As Palak smiled, expressing her joy, Viraj made action with his hands and expressions as if he had won a battle. Well, why not? Fighting with all the odds, Viraj marries his lady love, and the couple looks so adorable together. In the second frame, Viraj takes Palak’s dupatta like a fanboy, and we lovelove their chemistry already. Expressing his enthusiasm for the new journey, Viraj, in the caption, wrote, “Happily married and still debating over A.C temperature settings for life!”

For the wedding, Palak wore a beautiful sparkling red lehenga choli featuring a sleeveless blouse embellished with sequins and shimmer with a a matching skirt and draped her dupatta like a saree. With minimal makeup, diamond accessories, and red lips, the influencer looks beautiful. At the same time, Viraj rocked his appearance in a black shimmery suit with sparkling sequins paired with a white shirt and black bow. His simple look attracted us the most. The duo looked made for each other example as they posed for the camera.