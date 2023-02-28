Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are two of the leading stars from the television industry. They have earned immense adoration over the years, given their spectacular work on the screen. The divas have worked in countless tv shows to date as leads and continue to drop in career goals for the youngsters. They are also quite active on social media handles, and we have always been fond of their fashion folios online.

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a set of beautiful pictures dropping in her stunning high-octane look. The actress wore a stunning floral embellished black bodysuit. She teamed it with a black belt around her waist. The actress completed the look with her long mid-parted wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it with bold dewy eyes and nude pink lips.

The actress exuded nothing but glam in the pictures, posing with her tiny leather matching black purse by the side. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen- HER”.

Further Details About The Outfit:

Wearing- @nadinemerabi

Bag- @dior

Styled by- @kmundhe4442

📸- @smileplease_25

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to drop her pastel fashion photoshoot series. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous wearing her pastel lilac off-shoulder high-thigh slit dress. The actress completed the look with her sleek pulled back hairbun. The actress rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, beautiful dewy soft eyes and pink lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Further Details About The Outfit:

Shot by: : @sujeetmahto

Makeup @sachinmakeupartist1

Wearing @lavishalice