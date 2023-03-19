Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are the beauties to behold in their latest posts on social media. The actresses are popular for their onscreen acting abilities and have come a long way now. Owing to that, the beauties have also earned love with their regular fashion posts on social media too. As of now, the stars have shared stunning pictures in casual ensembles on their Instagram catering goals.

Avneet Kaur, the Mardaani actress took to her Instagram handle to share a preppy hot look on her social media handle. The diva can be seen all dolled up in a stylish pink off-shoulder bodycon dress. She decked it up with her sleek mid-parted ponytail. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, pink nude lips, and highlighted cheeks. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of chic golden earrings, and sheer double layered matching neck piece.

Sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Tell me I am Libra without telling me I a Libra …🧿💫 Get Ready With Me #CaughtYouByCharm Outfit- @ewayoung Charm Jewellery and Accessories- @orrajewellery HMU – me 💁🏻‍♀️”

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share throwback pictures from her Venice trip. The diva can be seen wearing a beautiful halter neck white crop top. She teamed it with mini denim skirt. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted long hair, and a stylish cross bag. She rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “missing Venice”

Who do you think has got the style quotient right on point above? Anushka Sen or Avneet Kaur? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.